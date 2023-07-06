Thursday, July 06, 2023
Kishanganga project: Int'l court dismisses India's objection to Pakistan's plea

Web Desk
11:15 PM | July 06, 2023
National

The International Court of Arbitration in The Hague has rejected India’s objection to its jurisdiction over the Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project.

Sources said on Thursday that the court declared Pakistan’s case admissible and would begin hearing. 

Pakistan had approached the court after India began construction of Kishanganga and Ratle dams which affected the water supply to the country. India petitioned the court to remove the case from the jurisdiction of the legal body.

The legal body had conditionally allowed India to undertake changes in the design of the Kishanganga project.

Pakistan objected to the design, saying that the pondage of the project was 7.5 million cubic metres but it should be 1 million cubic metres. Pakistan also wants India to raise spillways up to nine metres high and the intake by up to 1-4 metres.

The case was taken up by the court for hearing in January (Jan 27-28).

Pakistan was represented by the Attorney General, lawyers Zuhair Haider, Leena Nishtar, and Barrister Irfan Aslam.

Web Desk

National

