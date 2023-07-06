KP witnesses surge in terror incidents during 2023: CTD

Peshawar - According to a report from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has experienced a significant increase in incidents of terrorism during the first four months of 2023. In January 2023, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 49 incidents of terrorism, compared to 33 incidents during the same period in 2022. During February 2023, the province reported 50 incidents of terrorism, whereas, in February 2022, a total of 24 cases were reported. The report further states that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed 34 incidents of terror in March 2023, and 42 terror incidents in April 2023. Overall, a total of 309 cases of terrorism were registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the first four months of 2023. The majority of these incidents occurred in the regions of Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Peshawar. As a result of intelligence-based operations, the CTD successfully apprehended 81 terrorists and 158 other individuals involved in these terrorism cases. Additionally, several leaders of the banned TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) who were engaged in terrorist activities were eliminated by law enforcement agencies. The encounters resulted in the neutralization of 71 high-value terrorists who had bounties amounting to hundreds of thousands of rupees. During these operations, the CTD also seized 150 hand grenades, 47 kilograms of explosives, one suicide jacket, and hundreds of cartridges.