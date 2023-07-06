Kundi terms July 5 black day in nation’s history

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi, stated that July 5 is a significant day in the nation’s history, as it marks the unlawful overthrow of an elected government by a dictator in 1977. He emphasized that this day serves as a reminder of how a power-hungry dictator plunged the entire nation into extremism, terrorism, and a culture of violence. Even after 46 years, the nation continues to grapple with these issues.

Kundi highlighted that General Ziaul Haq illegally seized power by overthrowing the government of the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was an elected prime minister and a highly popular leader. Faisal Kundi, who is also the Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), affirmed that his party has made enduring sacrifices in the name of democracy in the country. He mentioned the numerous challenges faced by PPP leadership, including the judicial execution of their founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the imprisonments endured in the pursuit of democracy. Kundi expressed the party’s reverence for its leaders who braved these difficulties.