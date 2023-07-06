Lahore Qalandars' Player Development Program gains international recognition as Zimbabwe Cricket joins forces

Atif Rana, the Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Qalandars, expressed pride in the recognition of their players' development program internationally, as Zimbabwe Cricket decided to collaborate with them.

Atif Rana emphasized that this partnership is a testament to their continuous hard work, commitment to the game, provision of better opportunities for young cricketers, and transparency. "We initiated a new venture to unearth talent by conducting open trials for hundreds of thousands of cricketers in Pakistan, and today, the significance of Qalandars' player development program is acknowledged worldwide. It is a great honor for Pakistan that Zimbabwe Cricket has been inspired by our program's success and chosen to work with us," Atif Rana told The Nation.

He further added, "During the open trials, a delegation from Yorkshire County in England also visited Pakistan. Distinguished English fast bowler Darren Gough and his team personally witnessed the trials. These trials have instilled new hope in young cricketers across the country."

As the franchise owner, Atif Rana expressed his pleasure in participating in the Player Development Program in Zimbabwe. He remarked, "Undoubtedly, such activities will also benefit Zimbabwean cricket. While league cricket is taking place in various countries around the world, the decision of Zimbabwe to exclusively collaborate with Qalandars for player development speaks volumes about the success of our approach.

"When people witness the accomplishments of players like Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, and others, they aspire to represent the country at the international level. The greatest honor for me is that our various projects are contributing to the nation, motivating Pakistani youth to return to sports fields and bring glory to the country," he asserted.

Atif Rana concluded by acknowledging the efforts of Sameen Rana, the Chief Operating Officer, in organizing the program in Zimbabwe, and mentioned that the entire team, led by Aqib Javed, will be present during the trials. "We are actively working on several initiatives. In the upcoming days, Lahore Qalandars may also be seen in the US and Canada."