Long way to go for Sharif to become PM for 4th time

PML-N supremo’s homecoming in next 2 months may polarize political landscape n Sharif’s return to Pakistan will be seen as a direct challenge to judiciary n Zardari opposes delay in elections n Tanvirul Hassan Gilani, Najam Sethi could be PPP, PML-N candidates for caretaker PM, respectively.
LAHORE - PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif's anticipated homecoming in August or September this year is being viewed as a significant political development as it is going to play a crucial role in shaping the future political discourse with repercussions on the upcoming general elections.
The party leadership is upbeat about his return before the general vote and determined to make him country’s prime minister for the fourth time. In his previous three tenures as prime minister, Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to complete any of his terms. Now as the PML-N Quaid is set to return, a new enactment at home has already reduced the disqualification of politicians to five years, besides allowing them the right to appeal against their conviction by the Supreme Court. For the time being, Mian Nawaz Sharif and IPP chief Jahangir Khan Tareen seem to be the only beneficiaries of this legislation.
Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has now officially confirmed that Mian Nawaz Sharif would be returning in next two months and would be a party candidate for the office of prime minister. He told a news channel the other day that there was no legal hurdle in the way for Nawaz Sharif to become prime minister for the fourth time after the recent law passed by the Parliament.
While the recent legislation by the Parliament has paved the way for Mr Sharif to run for the coveted office, there is still a long way to go before it actually happens. The PML-N’s decision about Nawaz Sharif to be the next prime minister has created a conflict of interest between the PML-N and the PPP as the latter is also keen to see Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the next prime minister.
Political analysts believe that Nawaz Sharif’s bid to become prime minister for the fourth time may polarize the country’s political landscape in the coming days. Following the dismantling of the PTI which had been a common political adversary of the PPP and the PML-N in the past five years, the political ambitions of the two parties have undergone a significant change and soon they would be seen involved in tactics to grab maximum power.
The newly-formed IPP and the PML-Q are also vying for their share of the pie in the fast- changing political scenario. It merits mentioning here that the establishment has been seemingly instrumental in causing defections in the PTI and orchestrating a favourable situation for the IPP by persuading the dissidents to join the new party.
In this background, Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia and his planned meeting with the royal family is also being interpreted as part of the plan to make him a candidate for the top office for the fourth time. PML-N sources revealed that Mian Nawaz Sharif would try to seek commitments from Saudi rulers about their support to help revive the country’s dwindling economy in the coming years. This will enable Nawaz Sharif to boost his credentials as the future prime minister, said the sources.
Also, the pre-Eid huddles held in Dubai between the top leadership of the two mainstream political parties have put Mian Nawaz Sharif in the driving seat to negotiate the future shape of things with the major stakeholders. The PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif are said to have agreed over a broad outline of the interim setup, the subsequent elections and the seat adjustments. Sources privy to the Dubai meetings divulged that the two leaders pondered over a few names for the caretaker prime minister. While the PPP has put forward the name of Tanvirul Hassan Gilani, the PML-N pushed for Najam Sethi to head the caretaker setup. Sethi has already served as caretaker Punjab chief during 2013 general elections. Tanvirul Hassan Gilani is a former MNA and ex-federal minister who happens to be first cousin of former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani. Tanvir is no longer active in politics for the last 25 years. Senior journalist Mohsin Baig’s name was also discussed in the meeting as the nominee of the powers that be, said the sources.
During discussion on the upcoming elections, Asif Ali Zardari opposed any delay in the electoral process and asserted that the election should take place within the stipulated time frame. Under the new legislation, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan has been authorized to announce a precise date for the elections.
Commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s anticipated return, a PML-N leader said that it was aimed at mobilizing the party and galvanizing his supporters. By returning to Pakistan, he wants to rejuvenate the party cadres and demonstrate his commitment to his political agenda, he said.