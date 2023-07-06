Major Abdullah martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber District

The security forces have apprehended three terrorists and their facilitators during an intelligence based operation on reported presence of terrorists in Shakhas area of Khyber District.

According to ISPR, while establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes of terrorists was underway, a party of terrorists was spotted by Major Abdullah, who was leading the operation from the front.

As a result of heavy exchange of fire, the brave son of the nation Major Mian Abdullah Shah, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area.

The ISPR further says that security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve.