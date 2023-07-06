Major political parties reach consensus for APC on political harmony

Islamabad-In a significant step towards fostering a peaceful and violence-free electoral process, Pakistan’s major political parties reached a consensus on organizing an All Parties Conference (APC) to address the growing problem of politically motivated extremist language that may incite hatred and violence.

The consensus was reached at a dialogue titled ‘Common Resolve for Political Harmony,’ organized by Communications Research Strategies (CRS), a pioneer in strategic communications and research-based interventions in Pakistan.

Senior parliamentarians and politicians representing seven prominent political parties, including PML (N), PPP, PTI, ANP, NDM, and MQM, emphasized the need for an all-parties conference (APC) or any other mechanism that would enable constructive dialogue among political forces.

Advisor to the Prime Minister, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Senator Afrasiab Khattak, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Information Secretary PTI Raoof Hassan, Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, SAPM Romina Khurshid Alam, MNA Sabir Qaimkhani, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad, member CEC PPP, and Information Secretary ANP (Punjab), Nadeem Sarwar represented their parties. Zafarullah Khan former Executive Director Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Affairs and constitutional literacy advocate, moderated the dialogue.

Welcoming the participants Aniq Zafar, CEO of CRS, highlighted the emerging situation in the country where political discourse was becoming increasingly harsh, with the potential for violence by non-state actors against political forces. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the participants stressed the importance of exploring a common ground through Charter of Democracy (CoD) 2 to address key structural issues that hindered political and economic growth in the country.

One of the primary objectives discussed during the conference was to develop a well-thought-out national consensus against extremism and terrorism, leaving no room for soft corners for existing or new terrorist groups. The participants strongly advocated against using such groups for political engineering and called for the immediate de-weaponization of society to curtail the potential threat of violence during upcoming elections.

Additionally, the seminar shed light on the ‘economy of terrorism,’ which perpetuated the menace of terrorism in the country. Participants acknowledged the need to investigate and address the financial sources that fueled terrorist activities, emphasizing its impact on foreign and strategic policy choices. To strengthen the political process, participants expressed interest in establishing a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission.’ Such a commission could play a vital role in facilitating reconciliation and resolving past conflicts, contributing to the overall stability and inclusivity of the political landscape.

In conclusion, the representatives jointly agreed to share the outcomes of the seminar with the leadership of all political parties through a formal letter. They also advocated for the timely convening of an all-parties conference (APC) before the elections for a comprehensive debate on the code of conduct for the next elections, ensuring that all voices are heard and represented.

This concerted effort towards inclusive dialogue and cooperation among political parties reflects a shared commitment to a free, fair, and peaceful electoral process in Pakistan, ultimately fostering national unity, stability, and progress.