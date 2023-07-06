Masses suffered the most after Nawaz Sharif disqualified under a conspiracy: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s own people had exposed the Panama conspiracy.
Addressing a press conference here, she said that characters behind that conspiracy pushed the country towards multiple crises by imposing an incompetent and inefficient person at the helm of affairs.
The minister said that the solution of Pakistan’s problems lies only with Nawaz Sharif who served thrice as Prime Minister. “During the Nawaz Sharif era, the economy was stabilized, he gave the people a gift of China Pakistan Economic Corridor”, she said adding that great injustice was done to the person who had done great service to the country as prime minister.
Taking a jibe at Imran, she said the shadowy figures and characters who were burning the country today, stood on the container to stop the CPEC project in 2013-14.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said on that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif was disqualified under a conspiracy when “Panama verdict was changed to Iqama.” During the press conference, she played a video clip of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and legal wizard Hamid Khan who told a private TV channel that it appeared that the decision to disqualify Nawaz Sharif in Iqama case was done somewhere else. She said similar statements had also been given by former interior minister and senior PTI leader Syed
Ijaz Shah who were not related to PML-N in any way. While replying to media persons questions she said the government did not believe in political victimisation of its political opponents and Imran Khan was facing cases for his crimes.
If the government wanted to arrest Imran, it could have done so 14 months back, she pointed out.
The minister said that no one can befool the people for a long time and the international media had realised that his narrative was a pack of lies.
She said that Nawaz Sharif was deposed as Prime Minister through a conspiracy but the country and the masses suffered the most.
The minister said that for the last one year, the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been trying to revive the country’s economy destroyed during 4 years misrule of the PTI.
The present regime was also striving to overcome unemployment, load shedding and terrorism which hit the country during Imran Khan’s tenure, she added.
During the last four years, incompetent and inefficient rulers of the past pushed the country towards total destruction.