Ministry holds training workshops for cotton growers

ISLAMABAD-The Ministry of National Food Security and Research in collaboration with Central Cotton Research Institute Multan organized pesticide management workshops for cotton growers in order to avoid their harmful impact on human health and the environment.

Meanwhile, about 25 master trainers were also trained for further disseminating training to growers on innovative crop sowing techniques, fertilizers and pesticide management to enhance the per-acre output of cotton during the current season, said an official.

Talking to APP he said that over 100 farmers from different crop-producing areas were also trained on the latest production technology, which was aiming to attain higher per-acre cotton output to enhance local production of this major cash crop of the country.

Besides, the government was also working to ensure the availability of certified seeds for different crops including cotton, wheat, rice, maize and other major and minor crops to enhance crop output to achieve sustainable agriculture growth and social development in the country.

In this regard, the track and traceability of certified seed was launched and the traceability data revealed that total cotton seed requirements were estimated at 41,048 metric tons, whereas seed availability was registered at 25,986 metric tons.

The wheat seed availability was recorded at 511,378 metric tons before the processing stage, out of which companies processed 462,048 metric tons and certified seed tags (6,359,482) were issued for 319,937 metric tons after testing by Federal Seed Certification & Registration Department, he added.

A total of 319,937 metric tons of certified seed of rust tolerant varieties was supplied by the seed dealers, he said adding that 69 percent certified seed was sold to farmers.