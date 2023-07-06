Thursday, July 06, 2023
MPA submits adjournment motion against cut in academies’ grant

Our Staff Reporter
July 06, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Member of Balochistan Assembly (MPA) and lead­er Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party Nasrullah Zai­ray has submitted an adjournment motion against a cut in the grant of Pashto and Brahvi languages academies. “Grant has not been increased for the Pashto, Brahvi and other languages’ academies in the fiscal budget of the year 2023-24,” the MPA contended in a calling notice submitted in the provincial assembly. In previous regimes, Rs10 million were allocated for all academies of the re­gional languages every year; however, Pashto and Brahvi academies have been totally ignored by the incumbent provincial government. He deplored that the government has increased the grant of only one academy from Rs10 million to Rs500 mil­lion, which is sheer discrimination. He urged the provincial finance minister to apprise the mem­bers of the provincial assembly about the govern­ment’s stance in this connection.

Our Staff Reporter

