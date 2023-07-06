NAB Lahore proceeds for Rs440m recovery in corruption reference

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has made pos­sible a major recovery to the tune of Rs 440 million in a cor­ruption Reference No 60/2019 titled State vs Farhan Cheema & others in which land measuring 22 kanal was frozen by the re­gional bureau during the course of inquiry/investigation.

The Accountability Court La­hore has accepted the purchase application of said property in Rs440 million, however, an amount of Rs 50 million is being submitted in the name of Chair­man NAB, whereas, rest of the Rs390 million be received within 7 days, as per the court orders.

As per details, NAB Lahore had filed a corruption reference against an accused namely Far­han Cheema (owner of Model Housing Enclave and Projects) in a case of cheating public at large and froze his 22 kanal land at Mouza Jhulkay present in ac­cused name. However, during the course of Inquiry/Investiga­tion, around 275 affectees sub­mitted their claims for recovery of looted money from accused Farhan Cheema & others. NAB-L after concluding the investiga­tion against said accused filed a corruption reference in AC, Lahore during 2019 nominating Farhan Cheema as the prime ac­cused of the case. For recovery of plundered money from the accused person, the AC Lahore has permitted to sale the fro­zen property for Rs440 million so the same may be disbursed among 275 affectees of the case.

Talking about the recovery, the Director General (DG), NAB La­hore, Amjad Majeed Aulakh has stated that NAB Lahore would continue to materialize the vi­sion of Chairman NAB, Lt-Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed to facilitate the general public on priority basis. He also appreciated the per­formance of Investigation and Prosecution teams that made the grounds for above recovery. He envisioned disbursement of recovered money on fast track basis under his own supervi­sion. He also referred distribu­tion of billions of rupees among 11,880 affectees of Eden Scam, the amount to the tune of Rs16 billion continued to recover through mega Plea Bargain (PB) for which disbursement of first installment is underway, that reflects NAB’s public friendly vi­sion. The DG NAB also stated that the Regional Bureau of Lahore has made possible recoveries of billions in Housing Sector to dis­courage corruption and cheating in Real Estate Sector.