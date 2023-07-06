Nawaz a victim of political vendetta in plots' allotment case, observes accountability court

An accountability court has declared that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been a victim of political vendetta in the plots' allotment case.

The court on Thursday issued detailed judgement of the reference which was announced on June 24 about alleged illegal allotment of plots in 1986 to the owner of a media house.

Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar issued the order on applications filed by Yousaf Abbas, a nephew of Nawaz Sharif, and others challenging the auction of the properties supposedly owned by the former premier. They claimed ownership of the assets ordered to be auctioned by the court after the former premier was declared a proclaimed offender for his constant absence in the trial proceedings.

The judge observed that the former government forced the NAB to destroy the future of Nawaz Sharif. He ordered that Nawaz Sharif should get the relief given to the main accused.

The court ordered the NAB and the Board of Revenue to unfreeze the assets of Nawaz Sharif and his shareholders.