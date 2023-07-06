Nepra likely to allow XWDiscos, KE to transfer Rs30b burden to consumers

ISLAMABAD-The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has indicated allowing ex-Wapda distribution companies (XWDiscos) and K-Electric to transfer the burden of approximately Rs 30 billion to the power consumers on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the month of May 2023.

In two separate hearings, NEPRA has hinted at a hike of Rs 1.90 per unit and Rs 1.45/unit respectively for XWDiscos and K-Electric on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the month of May 2023. The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi, along with Member (Technical) Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member (Licensing) Maqsood Anwar Khan, Member (Technical & Finance) Mathar Niaz Rana, and Member (Law) Amina Ahmed.

A petition submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDiscos said that for the month of May, the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs7.8281/unit, while the actual fuel cost was Rs9.8817/unit. Therefore, it should be allowed to pass the increase of Rs2.0536/unit to consumers. However, the regulator noted that as per the initial calculations the net FCA for the month of May 2023 is Rs. 1.90/unit, which has an impact of approximately Rs. 22.6 billion on the XWDiscos consumers. However, with the application of 18 percent GST the total burden on the consumers will be around Rs26.67 billion.

During hearing, the NTDC officials raised the issue of theft of transmission line equipments in southern part of the country, Sindh. However, the NTDC officials were confronted by some members/officials of the authority, saying that as per the internal enquiry report of NTDC, the company officials were involved in the theft. Interestingly, the officials who were arrested with load of trucks of stolen stuff have not been removed from jobs and instead they are still posted in NTDC, the official said.

Similarly, the matter related to the import of expensive coal for Sahiwal coal power plant was also discussed in the hearing. It was informed that the power plant had imported 200,000 tons of coal, costing Rs. 85,000 per ton, which had been stored for several months. CPPA-G was reluctant to accept electricity generated using this expensive coal as it will violate the merit order. However, it was accepting electricity generated with coal costing Rs. 45,000 per ton. It was further revealed that the concerned parties were working on a formula to calculate the weighted average cost of coal for power generation.

During hearing, the NTDC officials claimed that they had faced electricity theft on two transmission lines in the south, resulting in a loss of Rs. 36 billion. Nepra had deducted this amount 30 times since September 2019.

NTDC also requested to recover another Rs. 1.6 billion from consumers, but the power regulator showed reluctance. NTDC officials argued that if the fresh demand of Rs 1.6 billion is included, the total amount comes to Rs38.8 billion. The NTDC official while challenging the NEPRA jurisdiction said that that the regulator did not have legal authority to deduct the amount. The claim of the NTDC official infuriated chairman Nepra, who suggested that the company should challenge it in court. He said that Nepra’s role is to safeguard the interests of consumers. In a separate hearing on KE’s petition, Nepra said that as per the initial calculation the net FCA for May 2023 is Rs. 1.45/unit, with an impact of approximately Rs. 2.6 billion. The application of 18 percent GST will further enhance the burden of the consumers to Rs 3.07 billion. In its petition, K-Electric had requested an FCA of Rs. 1.495/unit for the monthly fuel price adjustment pertaining to May 2023.

Meanwhile, K-Electric’s spokesperson said that the positive FCA for May 2023 is primarily due to a slight increase in fuel prices, power purchased from CPPA-G, and changes in the generation mix used for electricity production, following the Economic Merit Order. In May 2023, the price of furnace oil increased by 3%, the price of power purchased from CPPA-G increased by 4%, the price of RLNG purchased from PLL decreased by 4%, and the price of RLNG from SSGC increased by 3%. NEPRA has reserved the judgment on both the petitions, and will announce it after further scrutiny of the data.