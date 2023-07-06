New TEVTA building inaugurated in Hayatabad

Peshawar - The Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adnan Jalil, inaugurated the new building of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in Hayatabad. Previously located in a rented building, TEVTA’s shift to its building is expected to save the authority up to Rs. 1.8 million per month. The inauguration ceremony was attended by TEVTA’s Managing Director, Director of Finance, Director of Human Resources, Economic Advisor of the Department of Industry, Coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other officers and staff.

During the ceremony, the provincial minister inspected various sections of the new TEVTA office and expressed satisfaction with the available facilities. He emphasized the importance of strengthening and equipping TEVTA to improve the quality of training and the professional approach of the institution. Efforts are underway to align TEVTA in the right direction and prepare a market-oriented skilled workforce. A comprehensive action plan is being developed to provide technical skills to the province’s youth. The minister highlighted the significance of promoting technical and vocational training alongside conventional education to address unemployment. He pointed out that many developed countries have achieved progress through their emphasis on technical and vocational training.