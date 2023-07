Punjab government on Thursday made helmet wearing mandatory for motorcyclists.

According to the provincial government, there is no relaxation for motorcycle riders to wear helmets.

The administration has issued a notification to enforce the order of wearing helmets.

In Lahore and Rawalpindi, a ban on petrol refueling to motorcyclists without helmets is also imposed and the order is displayed at the pumps.

A zero-tolerance policy for motorcycle riders without helmet has been adopted.