Oath-taking of district councils’ members, polls for chairmen today

QUETTA - The oath-taking ceremony of 35 district coun­cils of Balochistan excluding Quetta and polls for chairmen and vice chairmen will be held today (July 6), said the election commission Balochistan on Wednesday. A handout issued by the ECP Balo­chistan chapter said on Wednesday that prepara­tion for oath-taking and election were finalised. “An oath-taking ceremony of the elected members of the district councils will be organised, following which they will elect the chairmen and vice chair­men,” a handout quoting the provincial head of the election commission Sharifullah said. As many as 1,266 members of the district councils will cast a vote for the slots of chairmen and vice chairmen. The ECP has advised all members to bring along an original CNIC and a card issued by the ECP for the poll.