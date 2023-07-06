Thursday, July 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Oath-taking of district councils’ members, polls for chairmen today

Our Staff Reporter
July 06, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   The oath-taking ceremony of 35 district coun­cils of Balochistan excluding Quetta and polls for chairmen and vice chairmen will be held today (July 6), said the election commission Balochistan on Wednesday. A handout issued by the ECP Balo­chistan chapter said on Wednesday that prepara­tion for oath-taking and election were finalised. “An oath-taking ceremony of the elected members of the district councils will be organised, following which they will elect the chairmen and vice chair­men,” a handout quoting the provincial head of the election commission Sharifullah said. As many as 1,266 members of the district councils will cast a vote for the slots of chairmen and vice chairmen. The ECP has advised all members to bring along an original CNIC and a card issued by the ECP for the poll.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1688533200.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023