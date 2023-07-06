Thursday, July 06, 2023
Observers for transparency in elections will be welcomed: ECP

Web Desk
11:14 PM | July 06, 2023
National

 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) clarified that it would always welcome national and international observers for transparency in elections and monitoring of electoral processes.

The spokesperson of the Election Commission commented that the commission designed a comprehensive code of conduct for international observers, and according to the SOPs, invitation letters for international observers will be sent by mid-August 2023.

The spokesperson further added that as soon as the election date is announced, the Election Commission will also send international invitation letters through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

All the stories and rumors regarding the denial of permission to international observers, the ECP said, are based on assumptions and rumours.

