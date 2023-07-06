Old enmity claim two lives

MULTAN - At least two persons were killed over firing between two groups for old enmity near Sindh Gabol Rajanpur on Wednesday. Accord­ing to details, there was a reported brawl be­tween Bahora and Mai­ken communities over old enmity in which 36-year-old Muhammad Ajmal and Abdul Malik sustained serious inju­ries while one another sustained minor inju­ries. Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the seriously injured to hospital but they succumbed to inju­ries. A spokesperson for district police said that there was old enmity between the two groups and two persons were killed in extensive firing. The accused managed to escape from there. The police have lodged a case and started legal action against the ac­cused. The bodies were handed over to heirs af­ter autopsy.