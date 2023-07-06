One killed, two injured in road accident in Karachi

KARACHI-A man was killed while his wife and a minor girl sustained injuries in a road accident in Karachi on late Tuesday night. According to details the accident occurred near the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA) in Clifton area where a motorcycle fell into a pit, killing a man on the spot and injuring his wife and minor girl. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Ibrahim.

Police arrest street criminal

An alleged street criminal was arrested red-handedly when he was attempting to rob a citizen at Hub River Road. According to a spokesman for Keamari Police on Wednesday, a patrolling team of Baldia police station spotted a street criminal who trying to rob a citizen. The team immediately arrested the accused identified as Asif from the spot and recovered an illegal pistol, an unregistered motorcycle and a phone snatched from the limits of SITE-B police station.