Thursday, July 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Online on spot video inspection of cherry orchards, cold treatment facilities conducted

Online on spot video inspection of cherry orchards, cold treatment facilities conducted
Agencies
July 06, 2023
Business

KARACHI - Agro & Food Division of TDAP in collaboration with DPP conducted online on spot video inspection of the cherry orchards and cold treatment facilities in Gilgit, Sargodha and Bhalwal Region the other day. This inspection was a much awaited activity after the signing of the Phytosanitary Protocol between China and Pakistan in October 31, 2022 pertaining to the export of fresh cherries from Pakistan to China. On spot video inspection of the cherry orchards and cold treatment facilities was conducted online via zoom wherein representatives of DPP, TDAP, Commercial Section of Pakistan to Beijing, Department of Agriculture GB and other stakeholders attended. From the Chinese side, officials of General Administration of Customs of China attended the online inspection wherein different questions raised by the Chinese inspectors were answered. From TDAP, Nazir Ali, Assistant Director TDAP GB, facilitated the session in the Gilgit Region while Hafiz Kamran , Assistant Director Faisalabad, facilitated the session in the Sargodha and Bhalwal Region.

July 5 to be remembered as black chapter in national history : Aajiz Dhamrah

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1688533200.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023