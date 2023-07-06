Thursday, July 06, 2023
P&SHD, Welfare depts join hands for achieving goal of healthy society

Our Staff Reporter
July 06, 2023
LAHORE  -  The Punjab Primary and Secondary Health­care (P&SHD) department and the provin­cial Population Welfare department will now join hands and make coordinated efforts for achieving the goal of a healthy society by utilizing human and material resources of each other. Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir announced this while presiding over a meeting during his visit to the Population Welfare department, here on Wednesday. The minister directed for chalking out a comprehensive roadmap for enhancing col­laboration between the two departments at tehsil level for this purpose. He directed to provide space for setting up population welfare centers at the health units and hos­pitals being operated by the P&SHD. The Population Welfare Department will impart necessary training to the lady health work­ers of the P&SHD for extending its services. The minister directed to obtain special permission from the Chief Minister for re­cruitment on more than 1400 vacant posts in the Population Welfare Department. He also asked for preparing a case for seeking extension in the contracts of more than 900 community mobilizers of the Population Welfare department.

