Pak-China friendship has overcome all challenges: Minister

Peshawar - Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Religious and Minority Affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed the unwavering strength of the friendship between Pakistan and China, stating that it has successfully overcome all challenges. Speaking at a global seminar commemorating the 10-year milestone of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Kakakhel highlighted the significance of these projects for Pakistan’s economic and social development.

He noted that the Silk Route was the precursor to the transformative CPEC project, which has seen the establishment of six major projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Kakakhel acknowledged delays in CPEC projects under the previous regime and called for collective efforts to remove obstacles and ensure their smooth progress. Stressing the importance of separating political issues from national development projects, he urged leaders to serve as a positive reflection of their nation.

Kakakhel also highlighted the need for a robust policy for overseas Pakistanis, which he had worked on during his tenure as a federal minister. He emphasized the necessity of sincerity in advancing the country and expressed concern over the erosion of culture and traditions in recent years. Additionally, he underscored the significance of providing the younger generation with the best education and environment to foster sustainable development.

The seminar, attended by delegates from China, investors, CPEC officials, students, and various professionals, emphasized the indispensable role of CPEC and the BRI in Pakistan’s progress. Overall, Kakakhel’s speech showcased the enduring Pakistan-China friendship, the potential of CPEC, and the importance of collaborative efforts for the nation’s development.