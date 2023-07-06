Pakistan demands release of Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

The spokesperson for the Foreign Office called for the immediate release of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and an end to the use of force in the occupied valley by Indian authorities.

FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch highlighted that while Muslims around the world celebrated Eidul Azha, Kashmiris were unable to offer Eid prayers due to curfews and restrictions.

The anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 8, a symbol of Kashmiri youth's resistance, was also noted.

Regarding the issue of terrorism, the spokesperson stated that it should not be used for diplomatic purposes, and reiterated that India had been involved in terrorist activities as presented by Pakistan in relevant forums.

Pakistan expressed its determination for resolving the situation in Occupied Kashmir through peaceful means.

The spokesperson also registered Pakistan's protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to negotiations with Afghanistan to address shared challenges, including terrorism.

Lastly, the spokesperson informed about the identification of fifteen more Pakistani victims in the Greece boat accident after completing post-mortem and DNA tests of 78 bodies.