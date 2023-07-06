Pakistan highlighting Kashmir issue well: KCEU chief

Brussel - Kashmir Council European Union (KCEU) chief Ali Raza Syed said on Wednesday that Pakistan was highlighting the Kashmir issue exceptionally well.

In an exclusive interview with The Nation here, Syed said the resolution of the Kashmir issue was vital for regional peace.

“We have been highlighting the issue. Pakistan has been very supportive on this,” he added. He said the KCEU has been engaged over decade to advance Kashmir cause in Europe.

“This is one of the most active groups regarding Kashmiri resistance to Indian occupation and for rights of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. Morover , KCEU organised conferences demos, seminars, exhibitions in and outside European Parliament and National parliaments in European countries . Our ongoing campaign for Kashmir is one million signatures campaign in European countries to create awareness and to keep Kashmir issue alive and on the agenda.

He said the KCEU has created a documentation & Research Centre where “we provide monthly reports about the current situations and new developments. We work with JKCCS Srinagar-based organisation that is documenting all the cases on the ground and publish comprehensive reports like ‘Structure of Violence and Tortures’”.

He said KCEU distributes reports like UN report on Kashmir and FIDH report to the institutions and universities.

“KCEU builds alliance with local and international organisations to promote Kashmir issue. Participate in carnivals and marches,” he added.

Syed said that KCEU organises “Kashmir EU week” in European Parliament every year for the last 16 years.

The Kashmiri leader said the world must pay more attention to the Kashmir issue.