Pakistan spends Rs11 billion on import of grapes every year

LAHORE-Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) Wednesday conducted a webinar on the topic of ‘Good Agricultural Practices of Grapes for High Yield and Good Quality’.

Grapes are cultivated in all parts of the world except in regions with extreme cold or hot and humid climates, meaning they can be grown at altitudes from sea level to 10,000 feet. Hilly and semi-hilly regions up to an altitude of about 6000 feet are very suitable for its cultivation. In Pakistan, grapes are cultivated on 15,300 hectares and the annual production is 88,000 tons. Whereas the import tally reaches a staggering 100,800 tonnes. As per the data released by MNFSR, Pakistan spends Rs 11 billion on imports of grapes every year. Most of the grapes cultivation in Pakistan is done in Quetta and Kalat areas of Balochistan province. Some of its varieties are being successfully cultivated in Pakistan with an average yield of 4 to 6 tonnes thus saving valuable foreign exchange. Areas that are highly suitable for grape cultivation are those where there is very little rainfall during the summer and the climate is relatively warm and dry, with long days to provide the vines with plenty of sunlight. Temperature is considered an important factor which has a direct effect on the quality and sweetness of the grapes. If the temperature is high in the summer, the sweetness of the grapes will be high. Due to the low temperature in the winter, all the leaves fall from the vines and the vines become dormant.

Zulqarnain Zaka, Assistant ManagerAgri-Products PHDEC, welcomed the participants by highlighting the latest developments at PHDEC including the full throttle implementation of PHDEC’s 3-year plan which includes capacity building of stakeholders and infrastructure development and briefed about the mandate and scope of PHDEC. Zulqarnain Zaka briefed that purpose of the webinar is to address the issues related to production technology of grapes and seek out the guidance from technical experts to resolves these issues.

Dr Muhammad Javed Tareen (Technical Member Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, Govt of Balochistan) shared the current area and production of grapes in Baluchistan and last 10 year’s growth trend. He told to the participants that currently we are getting 4.2MT/acre production. He explained the reasons of low production in Pakistan and impact of malpractices and lack of knowledge of recommended production technology of grapes on quality, yield and post-harvest losses. He also trained the growers on harvesting, safe handling, packing and packaging of grapes. He also explained the causes of post-harvest losses. He recommended that grapes growers should adopt modern techniques of post-harvest and government should provide facilities of packing materials/refrigerated trucks for transportation and cold storage and access to market to minimize post-harvest losses. Arrangement of field days, seminars, lectures on pest management and demonstration of improved production technologies will improve overall condition of grapes crop of Pakistan. Ch Muhammad Maqsood Ahmad Jatt, Vice President Potato Growers Co-operative Society, extended his thanks for conducting series of webinars on major horticulture products. He further added these type of activities boost the horticulture industry of Pakistan, which results in exportable quality products with high yield.

Khawar Nadeem, Manager Agri-Products PHDEC, thanked all the participants for attending the webinar and assured the audiences that PHDEC will keep organizing such kind of activities virtually and on ground for the development of horticulture industry of Pakistan. He informed the participants about import and export figures of grapes and PHDEC’s upcoming activities besides capacity building workshops, & webinars and assured that PHDEC is available for any kind of guidance and facilitation to the stakeholders.

A large number of participants from growers, processors, exporters, R&D and academia participated in the webinar and appreciated the PHDEC’s initiative of conducting the webinar on an important topic. Participants suggested that organizing physical activities would be more fruitful for stakeholders. On behalf of CEO-PHDEC Khawar Nadeem thanked all participants for attending the webinar and extended PHDEC’s full support in any product development and market promotion related matters to the participants.