Pakistan, UAE sign MoU in renewable energy sector

6:55 PM | July 06, 2023
National

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the field of renewable energy.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the MoU signed with the UAE was a welcome move.

The PM said that the UAE supported Pakistan in every difficult time and the UAE played a key role in securing IMF deal with Pakistan.

He said the capacity of the project was 10,000 MW. On this occasion, the UAE minister of industry and technology Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said the relations between Pakistan and the UAE were very important.

