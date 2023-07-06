“Still, Medusa clenched her fists and promised

every god still in existence that she would

go down fighting this time.”

–Barbara Ann Wright

The legend of Medusa is rather intriguing. She was not a goddess or Olympian but a beautiful priestess of Athena who was cursed for breaking her vow of celibacy. She had an affair with the sea god, Poseidon, and when Athena found out, she punished her. Medusa was switched from being attractive to a hideous creature. Her hair was replaced with writhing snakes and her skin changed to green. Perhaps what was the worst was whoever she locked eyes with, turned to stone. It was Perseus who was sent on a quest to kill Medusa and he accomplished the task by fighting her reflection through a polished shield and chopping of her head. He then used her head as a weapon against his enemies. In fact, an image of her head was even placed on Athena’s own armour.