PCB's newly-formed Management Committee holds inaugural meeting under Zaka Ashraf's leadership

Zaka Ashraf chaired the first meeting of the newly-formed Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here at the National Cricket Academy on Thursday.

Zaka Ashraf was warmly welcomed by Director of the National Cricket Academy, Zakir Khan, and other esteemed officers upon his arrival. The committee members expressed unanimous confidence in Zaka Ashraf's leadership and pledged to collaborate with him in advancing cricket's progress. His appointment as Chairman of the Management Committee is expected to bring great achievements for Pakistan cricket.

During the meeting, Javed Murtaza, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), provided the committee with a comprehensive update on the PCB's budgetary matters. Furthermore, the chairman received briefings on vital issues, including stadium construction projects and the central contracts of the players.

Addressing the committee members, Zaka Ashraf highlighted his primary objectives, emphasizing his commitment to enhancing the game of cricket and supporting the growth of cricketers. He also stressed the importance of transparency within the cricket board's operations. He reassured the committee that the concerns regarding the elections of Regions and Associations would be promptly addressed, promising transparent and fair elections in the future.

In line with their dedication to cricket enthusiasts, the committee discussed plans to improve facilities for fans, including upgrading hospitality boxes and making enhancements to stadiums in Abbottabad, Hyderabad, and Mirpur. Furthermore, the completion of the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar, a long-standing desire of cricket fans, was emphasized to ensure that Peshawar's cricket enthusiasts can enjoy matches in the HBL PSL.

Zaka Ashraf also outlined the committee's focus on crucial upcoming events such as the ACC Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup. As part of their commitment to transparency, the Management Committee Chairman instructed the Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer, to provide data from the Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry for an audit.

Concluding the meeting on a positive note, the Management Committee approved Zaka Ashraf, Salman Naseer, and Faisal Hasnain as the PCB representatives for the upcoming ICC meeting. The collaborative efforts and strategic vision of the committee are expected to propel Pakistan cricket to new heights.