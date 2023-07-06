PM forms committee for early release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Dr Fowzia Siddiqui on Thursday and discussed issues related to Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

The prime minister constituted a ministerial committee that will gear up efforts for early release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the Foreign Ministry to remain fully engaged with the US government, as well as Pakistan’s Mission in Washington, for Dr Aafia’s well-being and for her early release. He also directed the Foreign Ministry to extend full support to Dr Fowzia for her next visit to the US.

This was the second meeting of the prime minister with Dr Fowzia within the last three months. Earlier, the prime minister had met Dr Fowzia before she departed for the US to meet her sister Dr Aafia Siddiqui at the FMC prison.

Dr Fowzia thanked the prime minister for his leadership and the cooperation that had been extended to her on his directions by the Foreign Ministry for assisting her secure US visa and arranging her meetings with Dr Aafia in the US prison.

“By extending support to me in obtaining US visa for my visit, you have laid the foundation of the release of Dr Aafia,” said Dr Fowzia.

She added that this was her first opportunity to meet her sister since she was imprisoned nearly 15 years ago and was able to meet her for three consecutive days.

She briefed the prime minister about the steps she planned to pursue for the expeditious release of Dr Aafia.

The prime minister emphasised that the government remained committed to extend fullest cooperation to her in the struggle to pursue justice for her sister and will make every effort to ensure the well-being and release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.