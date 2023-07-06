PM grieved over loss of security personnel in Miran Shah attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his grief and sorrow over martyrdom of three security personnel in a suicide attack in Miran Shah, North Waziristan.

The prime minister paid tribute to the martyred personnel including Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and sepoy Jehangir Khan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister prayed for bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

The prime minister said that they had saved the nation from huge damage by sacrificing their lives.

“The nation would never forget the sacrifices of its shuhada. The brave Jawans of the armed forces had been sacrificing their lives for the sake of their motherland,” said the PM.