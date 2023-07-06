PMML announces to support govt on observing Holy Quran’s Sanctification Day

LAHORE - Paki­stan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) President Khalid Masood Sindhu has supported Prime Minister Muhammad She­hbaz Sharif’s announcement to observe Quran’s Sanctifica­tion Day on Friday against the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he urged the government to immediately expel the ambassador of Swe­den and send a message to the whole world that the entire Muslim Ummah, including Paki­stan, considers the Holy Quran as its red line. He said that the Organization of Islamic Coop­eration (OIC) countries includ­ing Pakistan should demand the United Nations for legislation in this regard. He said that the tragedy of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden was not an individual problem but reflected the mindset of the per­petrators, adding that under the guise of freedom of expression, it was a deliberate and heinous conspiracy to hurt the feelings of more than 2 billion Muslims. He said that the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden due to Islamophobia was the second major anti-Islamic tragedy in the current year, which has hurt the feelings of Muslims all over the world. The PMML leadership demanded the world that the el­ements involved in this heinous act should be punished severely.