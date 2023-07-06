Police arrest 3 suspects with weapons

BAHAWALPUR - The police arrested three suspects and recovered three pistols and bullets from their possession in Yazman, Dera Nawab and Uch Sharif areas on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, the police teams of PS Yazman, PS Uch Sharif and PS Dera Nawab police stations conducted raids within their jurisdictions and took three suspects into their custody.

The police have also recovered three illegal pistols and bullets from the possession of the ac­cused. Separate cases have been registered against the suspects. Further probe was underway.