Police, FIA arrest human trafficker

LAHORE - Punjab Police and FIA have arrested a human trafficker who looted inno­cent citizens on the pretense of em­ployment in abroad. On the instruc­tions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the main suspect involved in human trafficking, Muhammad Saeed, was arrested by the Punjab Police Vehari team with modern technology and professional skills. A complaint was received by FIA against 04 suspects involved in human trafficking, they were accused of receiving money by pretending to give work to two citizens in Greece. The Punjab Police spokesperson said that the accused Saeed and Zafar had received Rs 700,000 from plaintiff Bilal Shahid to send him to Greece. The accused sent Bilal Shahid from Karachi Air­port to Libya via Qatar, the spokes­man of Punjab Police said and added that the accused Muham­mad Rafiq and Jamshed received Bilal Shahid in Libya and detained three months. The suspects later sent Bilal Shahid to Greece by sea. During the trip, the Libyan secu­rity agencies arrested Bilal Shahid along with other passengers. The accused received Bilal Shahid and other passengers from the forces and kept them as hostages and then the accused took 5000 dollars from the father of the plaintiff Bilal Sha­hid and sent him back to Pakistan. The spokesman said that the ar­rested main accused Saeed is be­ing handed over to FIA for further investigation and other accused involved in human trafficking net­work would be arrested soon. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police is providing full support to the FIA and other agen­cies in the arrest and investigation of the accused.

PSCA releases statistics of calls received on 15

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls re­ceived on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab including Lahore for the month of June 2023, here on Wednes­day. As per details, the 15 Emergen­cy Helpline received 2,865,198 calls, out of which 1,748,278 calls were considered irrelevant and 229,426 calls with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Center generated cases for further action.