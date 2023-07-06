Thursday, July 06, 2023
President Alvi approves Justice Hilali's elevation to SC

1:24 AM | July 06, 2023
National

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Musrat Hilali as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to the press wing of the President's House, the President approved the appointment under Article 175A (13) of the Constitution.

It should be noted that the appointment of Musrat Hilali as a judge of the Supreme Court was approved in the Judicial Commission meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

