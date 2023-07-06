PSX witnesses mixed trend in trading

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed mixed trend in trading on Wednesday, losing just 4 points, a nominal change of 0.01 percent, closing at 43,552.84 points against 43,557.02 points the previous trading day. A total of 351,181,910 shares were traded during the day as compared to 419,302,491 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.12.014 billion against Rs.15.839 billion on the last trading day. As many as 332 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 146 of them recorded gains and 162 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Pak Refinery with 27,316,501 shares at Rs.15.75 per share; Cnergyico PK with 20,471,372 shares at Rs.3.18 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 16,691,374 shares at Rs.1.18 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.48.80 per share price, closing at Rs.1808,80, whereas the runner-up was Khairpur Sugar with an Rs.19.02 rise in its per share price to Rs.272.62.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.49.50 per share closing at Rs.1,110.00; followed by Ibrahim Fibers with Rs.20.49 decline to close at Rs.254.50.