Thursday, July 06, 2023
PTI’s Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry remanded into police custody

Staff Reporter
July 06, 2023
LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Ijaz Chaudhry, to police on 5-day physi­cal remand in a case of at­tacking Jinnah House, during May-9 vandalism. The police produced both the PTI lead­ers, who were on judicial re­mand in other cases, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan at the start of the proceed­ings. The investigation officer submitted that the PTI lead­ers were involved in attacking Jinnah House and their cus­tody was required for inves­tigation, recovery and photo­grammetric test. He pleaded with the court to grant phys­ical remand of the PTI lead­ers for the purpose. At this, the court handed over Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Ijaz Chaudhry to police on 5-day physical remand and ordered for their production on July 10. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) leaders and work­ers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps command­er house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

Police arrest 3 suspects with weapons

