Rain-wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Web Desk
9:57 AM | July 06, 2023
Rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab and east and northeast Balochistan.

However, isolated heavyfall is also expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-seven, Gilgit eighteen, Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather and chances of rain, wind and thundershower with isolated heavyfalls is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramula, Jammu and Shopian, while cloudy and rain with wind thundershower in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Pulwama and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade, Anantnag and Shopian nineteen, Srinagar twenty, Jammu twenty-four and Leh twelve degree centigrade.

