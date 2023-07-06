Record-breaking rain kills 8 in Lahore

LAHORE - At least eight people died and several others wounded in accidents as heavy rains broke a 30-year record here in the provincial metropo­lis on Wednesday.

Rescue officials said most of the people died of electrocution as La­hore witnessed 291 millimetre of rain that broke a 30-year record. Earlier, Punjab Care­taker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi told re­porters that six deaths were reported in rain related incidents in La­hore. He said cabinet members and all rele­vant departments were in the field to take effec­tive part in drainage op­eration.

According to rescue of­ficials, a man, his wife and son were sleeping in a room at Do Moria Pull, Misri Shah Area when suddenly roof of the house collapsed on them. As a result, they were trapped under the debris.

On information, Res­cue 1122 reached the spot and started res­cue operation. They pulled the bodies from the debris and shifted to the hospital. The vic­tims were identified as Nawazish Ali (45), his wife Kulsoom and son Asad Ali (8).

In another incident, an 11-year–old boy Wali drowned in rain­water at Thokar Sunny Park. The police hand­ed over the body of the boy to his family.

Meanwhile, two per­sons were passing near Alfateh Shadi Hall, Akhri Mint gate where they received electric shocks from electric pole. Resultantly, one person died while the other one was provid­ed first aid by rescuers of Rescue 1122.

According to Edhi Ambulance Service, three people includ­ing a woman died of electrocution in Mas­ti Gate, Race Course and Wahdat Colony ar­eas. A spokesperson for the Edhi Service said that a 17-year-old identified as Awais was electrocuted in the Race Course police lim­its. A 65-year-old woman, yet to be identified, died of electrocution in Masti Gate area. Another man identi­fied as Muzammal Tayyab received electric shock out­side a private hospital and died on the spot. ‘Break­age of LESCO transmission line’ Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif on Wednes­day, taking notice of the breakage of LESCO (La­hore Electric Supply Com­pany) transmission line in Lahore, ordered an inquiry into the incident. Chairman of the Prime Minister’s In­spection Commission Brig­adier (retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha would hold the in­quiry, a PM Office state­ment said. The prime min­ister instructed Brigadier (retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha to submit a report on the incident. He directed the inquiry officer to ascertain whether the incident was caused by any negligence.