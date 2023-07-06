Record-breaking rain kills 8 in Lahore

LAHORE - At least eight people died and several others wounded in accidents as heavy rains broke a 30-year record here in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday.
Rescue officials said most of the people died of electrocution as Lahore witnessed 291 millimetre of rain that broke a 30-year record. Earlier, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters that six deaths were reported in rain related incidents in Lahore. He said cabinet members and all relevant departments were in the field to take effective part in drainage operation.
According to rescue officials, a man, his wife and son were sleeping in a room at Do Moria Pull, Misri Shah Area when suddenly roof of the house collapsed on them. As a result, they were trapped under the debris.
On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation. They pulled the bodies from the debris and shifted to the hospital. The victims were identified as Nawazish Ali (45), his wife Kulsoom and son Asad Ali (8).
In another incident, an 11-year–old boy Wali drowned in rainwater at Thokar Sunny Park. The police handed over the body of the boy to his family.
Meanwhile, two persons were passing near Alfateh Shadi Hall, Akhri Mint gate where they received electric shocks from electric pole. Resultantly, one person died while the other one was provided first aid by rescuers of Rescue 1122.
According to Edhi Ambulance Service, three people including a woman died of electrocution in Masti Gate, Race Course and Wahdat Colony areas. A spokesperson for the Edhi Service said that a 17-year-old identified as Awais was electrocuted in the Race Course police limits. A 65-year-old woman, yet to be identified, died of electrocution in Masti Gate area. Another man identified as Muzammal Tayyab received electric shock outside a private hospital and died on the spot. ‘Breakage of LESCO transmission line’ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, taking notice of the breakage of LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) transmission line in Lahore, ordered an inquiry into the incident. Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission Brigadier (retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha would hold the inquiry, a PM Office statement said. The prime minister instructed Brigadier (retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha to submit a report on the incident. He directed the inquiry officer to ascertain whether the incident was caused by any negligence.