Rehana Laghari for election reforms to strengthen role of women in politics

STAFF REPORT
July 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly and Pattern in Chief Women Parliamentary Caucus Sindh Rehana Laghari, on Wednesday, stressed on need of reforms in the election laws to strengthen role of women in politics. She was addressing a consultative meeting of Women Parliamentary Caucus of National and Sindh Assembly on election reforms organised here at Sindh Assembly building in collaboration with UN Women and UNDP.  Rehana Laghari said that female members also wanted to contest elections on general seats so political parties should give tickets to women politicians to contest elections on general seats and necessary amendments be made in the relevant laws and rules.  

