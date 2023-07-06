Thursday, July 06, 2023
High flood likely in River Chenab between July 8-10: FFD
Web Desk
2:12 PM | July 06, 2023
The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) warned Thursday that heavy rainfall may lead to a "very high to exceptionally high level" of flooding in River Chenab between July 8-10.

The FFD warned: "A deep trough of westerly wave along with strong incursion of monsoon currents from both sources and approaching upper air circulation, widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at scattered places is expected over the upper catchments of rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab and up to some extent over River Jhelum."

Due to these meteorological conditions, very high to exceptionally high level flooding is expected in River Chenab while the flood situation in rivers Ravi and Sutlej will depend upon releases from India, it added.

However, the FFD cautioned a high to very high level of flooding is also expected in the nullahs of rivers Ravi and Chenab.

On Wednesday, Lahore city received over 290mm of rain in two spells within a span of 10 hours, breaking a 30-year-old record in the provincial capital.

The incessant rain in the provincial capital also paralysed life, while seven people lost their lives in different incidents.

The first rain spell — which started at around 4am continued till 9am — and the second started at 9:20am and the downpour continued till 1:35pm, according to the Monsoon Control Room, WASA.

The heavy rain in both spells paralysed large parts of the city as all major roads and connecting streets were waterlogged, making commuting impossible.

