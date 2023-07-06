Rocket reportedly fired from Lebanon towards Israel

Lebanese security sources on Thursday said unknown militants had fired at least one rocket from southern Lebanon towards Israel.

The anonymous sources told Anadolu that the firing location of the rocket has not been yet identified but their preliminary information indicates that it landed in the "occupied Palestinian territories," in reference to Israel.

The sources added that Israeli forces responded by firing two shells toward the village of Majidieh near the border with Israel.

The Israeli army, for its part, denied it had fired any rocket, claiming that the blast came from an old landmine.