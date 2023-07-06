Rs78m being spent on upgradation of four shrines of Multan

MULTAN - Multan division Commissioner Engi­neer Aamir Khattak directed officials to start decoration and extension work at Musa Pak shrine.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting re­garding the decoration and restora­tion of shrines here on Wednesday.

He also ordered officials concerned to chalk out PC-I for the restoration of Shah Shamsh shrine to its original condition. The original infrastruc­ture should not spoil the centuries-old image during the rehabilitation of shrines. The shrines of the Saints were the glory of Multan and the identity of the region. People from all over the world come to the doors of the Saints to seek spiritual peace. The architecture of the centuries-old shrine buildings was of special inter­est to the tourists.

The water filtration plants at the shrines should be functional.

He directed health officials to accel­erate anti-dengue surveillance.

Amir Khattak asked price control magistrates to go into the field across the division and also ensure availabil­ity of commodities on cheaper rates.

Later, the commissioner chaired a review meeting on development schemes and directed to complete all fully funded schemes within three months. While giving a briefing, Au­qaf Department Administrator Zia Al-Mustafa said that the upgradation of four shrines of the City of Saints was underway at a cost of Rs78 million.

90 percent work on Rs30 million scheme of Hazrat Shah Shams shrine has been completed.

Similarly, 85 percent work on the Rs13 million scheme of Hazrat Ba­hauddin Zakariya shrine and 75 percent percent work of Rs7 million scheme of Hazrat Shah Rukn-E-Alam shrine has been completed. 90 per­cent work on Rs23 million scheme of Bibi Pak Daman shrine has been completed.

DC Umar Jahangir, Director Devel­opment Rubina Kausar and other of­ficials were present at the meeting.