Thursday, July 06, 2023
Russia is ‘only source of danger’ to nuclear plant, says Zelensky

News Desk
July 06, 2023
International

KYIV-Russia is “the only source of danger” to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the world must be ready to respond to possible disasters quickly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, as he warned of a potential provocation from Moscow at the facility. Tuesday marked 16 months since Russian forces took full control of the plant, Zelensky said in his nightly address. The position of the plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power station, on the front lines of the war means shelling nearby is common and it has frequently been disconnected.

Zelensky claimed Ukrainian intelligence has information that “Russian troops have placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units” of the facility, “Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario,” he said.

News Desk

International

