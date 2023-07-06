SACM KP reviews land record settlement project

Peshawar - On Wednesday, Special Assistant Pir Haroon Shah, serving under the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, conducted a comprehensive review of the Land Record Settlement in District Dir Upper, Dir Lower, and Tehsil Kalam Project at the project director’s office.

During the review meeting, Project Director Fahad Wazir briefed Special Assistant Pir Haroon Shah on the land settlement procedure, project performance, challenges encountered, and the way forward.

Project Director Fahad Wazir informed Special Assistant Pir Haroon Shah that work on land settlement is currently underway, covering a total of 121 mouzas in Dir Upper district, 216 mouzas in Dir Lower, and 17 mouzas in Tehsil Kalam Swat.