Scandinavian political issues

We all know that it is easier to tell others about their mistakes than let them tell us about our mistakes. We also know that when we tell others what they have done wrong, we often do it in a negative way, especially if it is about public or political issues. How often do we try to understand what our opponents’ justifications are why they land on solutions that upset us?

I like to listen to debates of all kinds on radio and TV, especially on political issues, indeed from Scandinavia, with my home country Norway, and Sweden, where I studied. But I notice that nowadays, there is rarely true debate and exploration of issues; it is more about defending one’s own position, flavoured with criticism of the opponents’ positions and arguments. It is sad that the debates have become like this, indeed in our time when we all have a lot of data and information, from formal and informal channels, including long academic education, where we have learnt to weigh and consider pros and cons, finding balanced solutions and also admitting that change proposals will have negative aspects, not only positive. Hence, we should have become better at listening to opposing arguments and adjust own proposals when we get more information. True, it does happen from time to time in parliament and other such forums that people listen to the opponents, but it is rare. On certain occasions and topics, consensus is sought, but then often arrived at without a proper debate at all.

In Norway, a government minister, Anette Trettebergstuen, resigned last week due to ‘judicial bias’ since she had proposed some friends to board memberships. Another minister did the same, Tonje Brenna, but did not have to resign since she had reported the mistakes to the media herself, not the other way around. Besides, she had recently been appointed to be deputy chair of the Labour Party, currently in power, and it would be negative for the party if she had to go soon and before the local and regional elections coming up in the autumn.

And then, Bjørnar Moxnes, MNA and chairman of the most leftist party, called the Red Party (‘Partiet Rødt’, in Norwegian) was caught on camera shoplifting. He took a pair of sunglasses. First he said he had forgotten to pay, but later it turned out that he had removed the price tag and it seemed more like an ordinary theft. For the popular and competent chair of the leftist party over 12 years, the situation was unbearable and he went on sick leave, while the media has a heyday going after him at a time when there is little other news.

Although these issues may seem relatively petty, they have become serious in Norway where politicians must not do things which look like taking advantage of their positions, such as giving board membership to friends, and certainly not steeling, even if it is just a pair of sun glasses. Since the politicians in question are on the left, it becomes particularly sensitive as they would generally focus on fair sharing and not taking undue advantage. In other countries, other issues would become serious, and those in Norway would be seen as minor. Perhaps the Norwegians should also be a bit less righteous and not take things out of proportions, and instead discuss and find solutions to more immediate problems to ordinary people, such as the increased prices and inflation this year.

In neighbouring Sweden, there has recently again been a serious political event, notably the burning of the Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm. International outrage and manifestations, including in Pakistan, have flared up. According to Swedish law, the police have to allow such demonstrations as they are covered under the law of ‘freedom of expression’. However, every time it happens, it creates serious debate and questioning of the law.

In neighbouring Finland, they have handled it better, simply saying that it is illegal to lit fires in crowded places. In Denmark, demonstrators seem to be sent to hold actions in less central places, not in the city centre. In Norway, the laws are similar to those in Sweden and Denmark, but the police seem to have become more careful giving permission to hold manifestations. Some months ago, demonstrators were denied such permission since it might create unrest, the police said, but the matter has been taken to court in order to clarify if the police had the right to deny permission.

Last week, when asked about the Quran burning in Sweden, the Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre said that he is personally against such manifestations, but added that the law allows it. He is himself a believer, and his wife was a year or two ago, ordained to be a pastor in the Church of Norway. He also said that to burn holy books is provocative and wrong and should not be done. Many observers, politicians and others would argue that such actions can be incitement to unrest, included being listed as ’hate crime’, as racism is, and that is against the law in the otherwise liberal Scandinavian judicial systems.

Now then, I believe it is time to reconsider the current laws about the burning of holy books and showing disrespect in other ways so that better and more agreeable and respectful laws can be instated. Until that happens, I believe that a form of decree forbidding further Quran burnings and similar actions that insult people’s religions and belief, could be helpful. I also believe that those who feel insulted should contribute to finding new solutions that everyone can live with, and not take violent retaliatory actions. I believe this might be a good time to revisit these laws as I think that indigenous Europeans seem to have become more religious than in the last couple of generations, and they may have new views on the laws in question.

Also, since Europe has become more diverse culturally and religiously, that would also allow for a new and better debate than before. Currently, it is Muslims that are directly insulted, but that can change, and believers in other religions may again be targeted, as blasphemy paragraphs protected against before, but such paragraphs were cancelled. On Monday this week, Pope Francis condemned the sad Quran burning in Stockholm, saying; “I feel angry and disgusted by these actions”. Many other Christian organisations have also condemned the Quran burning.

I began my article today by saying we should always try to listen to others in politics and other fields, and I drew attention to some political issues in Norway where there could have been more understanding to opponents and also milder reactions when mistakes happen. The Quran burnings are indeed serious and new laws should be found. To cover themselves behind freedom of expression laws is not quite logical. And then, we must be able to advance religious dialogue and always show respect for other religions, and within religions and different sects and groups. All religions are sacred and God is one and the same.