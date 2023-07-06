Shaza Fatima inaugurates Federal Hockey League in Islamabad

LAHORE-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja has inaugurated the PM Federal Hockey Provincial League at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad, in which five teams including Islamabad, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Skardu and Gilgit areparticipating.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said: “The government is trying to provide all possible facilities to young players to promote healthy activities among the youth. If our youth progresses, so is the country, which will be brought out of the economic turmoil in the same way as in 2013, when we took hold of the government, Pakistan was surrounded by problems like terrorism and loadshedding and till 2018, Pakistan was on the track of progress and development.”

She said that hockey talent hunt was conducted at 25 different locations in every province of the country, adding that the primary purpose of the talent hunt was to attract young girls and boys of age 15-25 years to play hockey and through this project, 11,000 girls and boys showed their interest in hockey sports and appeared for the trials.

The SAPM said that talented players will participate in the upcoming national hockey league in August this year. “In 2013, the former prime minister launched the Youth Programme, which has completed 10 years. The youth programme aims to attract youth towards education and sports,” she informed.

Talking to the players, Shaza Fatima Kh said: “In the last few years, our moral values among the youth have been damaged and tarnished. Differences should be expressed in a civilized manner, not being arrogant. The young players involved in the talent hunt will soon join the national hockey team. We have completed Talent Hunt Programmes in volleyball, wrestling, and weightlifting, while trials in football are in progress.”