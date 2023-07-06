SHC issues notice to K-Electric over ‘excessive billing’

KARACHI-Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and K-Electric seeking a response for overbilling for consumers.

After visiting K-Electric (KE) and Federal Ombudsman offices several times, a female citizen of Karachi approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) and filed a plea against overbilling.

The woman pleaded to the court that the license of the K-Electric (KE) should be canceled as the power-generating company has made the life of citizens of Karachi miserable.

In the plea, the petitioner Shamim Akhtar emphasized the urgent need for corrective measures to address the issue of overbilling and demanded the return of the excess charges. Shamim Akhtar, while expressing her grievances, highlighted a shocking instance where a bill of Rs 18,000 was issued to a small 60-yard house in Bihar Colony, Lyari.

The court has issued notices to all concerned parties, including the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and K-Electric.

The court directed the nominated parties to submit their responses for the upcoming hearing scheduled on August 7.