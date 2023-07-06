Sheikh Rashid fears foul play in upcoming polls for Gilgit-Baltistan CM

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid has expressed apprehension that majority would be turned into minority in Gilgit-Baltistan in the upcoming polls for the chief minister’s seat as it had happened during election for the Karachi mayor.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the GB Assembly was locked up by police while the speaker was helpless. He said the rigging in election for GB CM would annihilate democracy which was already weakened by the way polls were held in Karachi and Azad Kashmir.

He said the PML-N wanted to snatch the chief minster’s slot despite having only three seats in the GB Assembly. He said the PML-N was incognisant of the sensitivity of the region in context of the international politics.

The AML chief said the ruling PDM had fallen apart, adding that those who had been rejected by public were hatching conspiracy to come into power again from “backdoor”.

He warned that issues deepened when public choices were suppressed and unpopular people were imposed to rule the country. He said the country had entered a blind alley and the formation of the caretaker setup would make it clear whether the upcoming general election would be held in a transparent manner.

“Those who could not handle the rainwater, how can they face the revolution by pubic,” he said, adding that the PDM would face defeat in the polls. He said only the decisions taken in line with constitution and law were durable.