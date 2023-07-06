SIFC to help boost foreign investors' confidence: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD - The Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council keeping in view the enormous potential of defence production' industry has decided to put this industry under the auspices of SIFC.
The decision was made at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM office in Islamabad on Wednesday. The meeting was informed that Pakistan is producing high-tech military hardware ranging from pistols to tanks and aircrafts which not only fulfill its defense needs but country also export these weaponry. Announcing the decisions of the committee at a news conference in Islamabad this evening, federal minister for planning and development Ahsan Iqbal said SIFC will play a pivotal role for the progress and development of vital sectors of country including agriculture, energy, Information Technology, Minerals and Defense Production. Ahsan Iqbal said SIFC is a platform with whole of government to approach vertically and horizontally with complete participation of the federal and provincial governments as well as all the ministries and key state institutions. He said under this umbrella all possible facilitation will be provided to foreign investors to create a business friendly environment in the country. The planning minister further said that SIFC aims at streamlining the process for FDI by removing obstacles. He said all the issues related to the issuance of the visas to investors will be resolved under the banner of SIFC. He said it will open new avenues of development for Pakistan. The minister further said the government is also giving priority to the agriculture sector to enhance per acre yield. He said special incentive is being offered to investors in the field of renewable energy. Highlighting the vast potential of Information Technology, Ahsan Iqbal said a viable mechanism is being developed to enhance IT exports, develop the Joint Ventures and attract Foreign Investment in this sector.