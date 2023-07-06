SIFC to help boost foreign investors' confidence: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD - The Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Coun­cil keeping in view the enor­mous potential of defence pro­duction' industry has decided to put this industry under the auspices of SIFC.

The decision was made at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if at PM office in Islamabad on Wednesday. The meeting was informed that Pakistan is producing high-tech mili­tary hardware ranging from pistols to tanks and aircrafts which not only fulfill its de­fense needs but country also export these weaponry. Announcing the decisions of the committee at a news conference in Islamabad this evening, federal min­ister for planning and de­velopment Ahsan Iqbal said SIFC will play a pivot­al role for the progress and development of vital sec­tors of country including agriculture, energy, Infor­mation Technology, Min­erals and Defense Produc­tion. Ahsan Iqbal said SIFC is a platform with whole of government to approach vertically and horizontal­ly with complete partici­pation of the federal and provincial governments as well as all the ministries and key state institutions. He said under this umbrel­la all possible facilitation will be provided to foreign investors to create a busi­ness friendly environment in the country. The plan­ning minister further said that SIFC aims at stream­lining the process for FDI by removing obstacles. He said all the issues relat­ed to the issuance of the visas to investors will be resolved under the ban­ner of SIFC. He said it will open new avenues of de­velopment for Pakistan. The minister further said the government is also giving priority to the agri­culture sector to enhance per acre yield. He said special incentive is be­ing offered to investors in the field of renewable en­ergy. Highlighting the vast potential of Information Technology, Ahsan Iqbal said a viable mechanism is being developed to en­hance IT exports, develop the Joint Ventures and at­tract Foreign Investment in this sector.