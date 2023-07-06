Small loan program for livestock farming reviewed

LAHORE - A meeting chaired by Caretaker Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad reviewed small loan program for the development of livestock farming. Secretary Livestock Masoud Anwar and officials of the Bank of Punjab attended the meeting. Consid­eration was given to increase the share of livestock sector in Punjab Government’s easy loans program. Under rupees 10 bil­lion program, Bank of Punjab will provide loans to livestock farmers on easy terms. Address­ing the meeting, the provincial minister stated that the loans of up to one million rupees at low markup will encourage livestock farming in rural areas. He direct­ed the Bank of Punjab officials to conduct a mass level and effec­tive awareness campaign about the loan scheme.